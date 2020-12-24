Macon Chamber of Commerce encourages you to shop local

Global  
 

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Macon Chamber of Commerce hopes business will bounce back in 2021, after they were impacted by the pandemic at the beginning of the year.

They say you can help by shopping local.

Local businesses were hit hard by the pandemic.

But the macon chamber of commerce... is hoping the holiday shopping season will help businesses ... start 20-21 on the right foot.

41 nbc's ariel schiller explains... how you can help.

((reporter on cam)) the macon chamber of commerce is hoping that business will bounce back in 2021.

They say you can do that by investing in local businesses.

"that would be a marvelous way to give back to the community."

Yvonne williams, president and ceo of the macon chamber of commerce, says the pandemic has been hard on the local economy.

She hopes people will think of local business when doing their last minute holiday shopping.

"so many small businesses have had to be isolated from the public, they've had to alternate to other services like pickup and delivery and we just want to make sure they maintain through this difficult period a reasonable sense of business activity."

We spoke with the owner of travis jean emporium, scott mitchell.

He hopes people will continue to think of local businesses after the holiday season.

"around the holidays people c1 3 b13 really get into the spirit of shopping local.

It's important to remember those small businesses year if you need a last minute gift for christmas... travis jean emporium is open




