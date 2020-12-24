Canucks name former Comets assistant to coaching staff

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 5 minutes ago

Jason King, who served as an assistant coach with the Utica Comets for the past four seasons, has been hired by the parent club for the same position this upcoming year.

To the big club.

Former assistant coach jason king has been moved up to the canucks bench - where he will serve as an assistant for travis green.

King has spent the past four seasons here in utica - the past three with trent cull and the final year with green before he was moved up to vancouver.

Prior to his coaching career - he had an 11-year pro playing career in the nhl - ahl and overseas.

He was drafted by the canucks and appeared in 55 games over the course of two seasons with the organization in the early 2000s