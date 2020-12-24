Around 51 lakh people will be vaccinated in first phase in Delhi: CM Kejriwal

Shallow fog enveloped the national capital on December 27. Weather condition lowered the visibility across various parts in Delhi. Minimum temperature will hover around 6 degrees Celsius today, predicts India Meteorological Department.
Families of farmers and local people held a car and tractor march in Amritsar to support the farmers, who are protesting at borders of Delhi against Centre's newly enacted farm laws. The protestors demanded Centre to repeal farm laws. Farmers of Punjab, Haryana and other parts of the country are protesting at Delhi borders against Centre's farm laws.
At least one person shot dead and 4-5 persons injured after neighbours clashed in Delhi's Trilokpuri area, police said. According to East Delhi DCP Jasmeet Singh, both the families reside next to each other and there is no angle of loot in the incident.
Delhi Police have set up 'modern beat booth' at India Gate on December 26. It is India's first-ever such beat booth. This 'modern beat booth' is is water proof, fire proof, dust proof and vandalism proof. Special CP (Law and Order) of Delhi (South), Satish Golchha said, "This modern booth is an initiative by Delhi Police to upgrade our facilities and to offer better services to the people of Delhi. Our staff will also get proper facilities so that they perform their task efficiently. This is India's first 'modern beat booth' and is both heat and cold proof."
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers allegedly entered and vandalised the Delhi Jal Board office. The incident occurred on December 24 in Delhi. Speaking to media, Vice Chairman of Delhi Jal Board and AAP leader, Raghav Chadha said, "The goons of BJP entered the Delhi Jal Board office and vandalised it. They challenged me and warned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal against supporting and speaking for farmers." "There is CCTV footage. It is clear that this incident took place with help of Delhi Police," he added.
Soon India is on the list to announce its COVID-19 vaccine, and states along with union territories are gearing up for the storage and distribution process. While addressing a virtual press conference, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on December 24 said, "Currently, we have the capacity to store 74 lakh doses which will be increased to 1.15 crore within one week."
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that the state machinery is ready to vaccinate people as soon the vaccine gets approval. Kejriwal said that 51 lakh people will be vaccinated in the first phase which includes health workers, frontline workers, people over 50 years of age or those with co-morbidities. ‘Each person will be given two doses, and a total of 1.02 crore doses will be required in the first phase of vaccination in Delhi,’ Kejriwal said. He further added that currently, there is storage capacity for 74 lakh doses, and it will be scaled up to 1.15 crore within a week. ‘The necessary staff, officials and health workers have also been identified and trained for the vaccination drive. The sites where vaccination will be carried out are also being readied,’ Kejriwal said. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:34Published
Five passengers who landed in New Delhi last night on an Air India flight from London have tested positive for COVID-19, while those on a British Airways plane that landed this morning in the national..
The Health Ministry has called a meeting today of its joint monitoring group on COVID-19 to discuss a mutant coronavirus that has spread rapidly in the UK. Several European nations have banned flights..