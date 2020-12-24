Around 51 lakh people will be vaccinated in first phase in Delhi: CM Kejriwal

Global  
 

Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal on December 24 chaired a meeting of the Health Minister and Health Secretary to review preparation for COVID-19 vaccination.

After the meeting, CM Kejriwal said, "Delhi government has completed all preparations and is ready for vaccination.

There are around 51 lakh people including healthcare and frontline workers who would get vaccine in the first phase.

The process of identification of all such people is almost complete."


