India only major country on track to achieve Paris climate target: PM Modi

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:44s - Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at the centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University on December 24 asserted that India is the only major country moving in the right direction to achieve the targets of the Paris Agreement on climate change.

Reminiscing establishment of the university, PM Modi said, "Today we must remember the circumstances which led to the establishment of this university.

It wasn't just British rule but in the background, were our rich ideas and history of hundreds of years of movement


