Google and Facebook Agreed to Team up to Fight Antitrust Probes

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:54s
Google and Facebook Agreed to Team up to Fight Antitrust Probes

Google and Facebook Agreed to Team up to Fight Antitrust Probes

'The Wall Street Journal' reports that the two tech behemoths made a deal in 2018 where Facebook consented that it would not attempt to compete with the online advertising tools developed by Google.


