Puppy born to a neglected stray mom is living his best life We adopted Toby in March of 2018 after I had come across his story on a rescue's website.

His mom who was only around two years old at the time was found as a stray in Texas.

She was pregnant and in a pretty bad shape when she was saved.

She and her six puppies were brought to New Jersey where they were all adopted out by wonderful families.

Toby was always an amazing little puppy who blended right into our family automatically.

He's just so sweet, loving, and loyal, and is always aiming to please.

He's also an amazing brother to his little sister, Tilly, who was also a rescue.

The bond that these two have is just incredible.

He's completely stolen my heart.

And when I look into those big soulful eyes, I just can't imagine my life without him.

I wish I could rescue them all.