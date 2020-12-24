Global  
 

Karnataka withdraws night curfew order after public outcry | Oneindia News

The Karnataka government withdrew the night curfew order it had announced a day earlier as a precaution against the mutant coronavirus after a public outcry; Delhi Jal Board Vice-Chairman Raghav Chaddha's office at the agency headquarters was vandalised today, allegedly by BJP workers; The genome sequencing tests being used in the hunt for the mutant strain of the coronavirus takes up to 24 hours, CSIR chief says.

