Celebs attend 'Black Widow' special screening

Several celebrities marked their at the screening of webseries 'Black Widow'.
Actor Mona Singh, Sharad Kelkar, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Aamir Ali were among the celebrities spotted at the screening.
#BlackWidows #webseries
Several celebrities marked their at the screening of webseries 'Black Widow'.
Actor Mona Singh, Sharad Kelkar, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Aamir Ali were among the celebrities spotted at the screening.
#BlackWidows #webseries
Avengers star Scarlett Johansson says she the much-anticipated stand-alone of her Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) character, Black..