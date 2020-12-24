Global  
 

Brexit deal "fair, balanced and right": Von der Leyen

Brexit deal 'fair, balanced and right': Von der Leyen

Brexit deal "fair, balanced and right": Von der Leyen

Britain clinched a narrow Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it exits one of the world's biggest trading blocs.


Arlene Foster: EU trade deal is 'good news' [Video]

Arlene Foster: EU trade deal is 'good news'

Arlene Foster, the First Minister of Northern Ireland, says the post-Brexit trade deal with the EU is 'good news' and hopes people are now able to recognise the opportunities this creates. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

UK and EU confirm last-minute Brexit trade deal [Video]

UK and EU confirm last-minute Brexit trade deal

The EU and UK have finally agreed a Brexit trade deal, but only after last-minute wrangling over fishing rights. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Breakthrough: UK and EU reach post-Brexit trade agreement [Video]

Breakthrough: UK and EU reach post-Brexit trade agreement

Lib Dems: Brexit agreement 'doesn't look like a good deal' [Video]

Lib Dems: Brexit agreement 'doesn't look like a good deal'

Sir Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, says the trade deal secured between the UK and the EU "doesn't look like a good deal" as it is "likely to be the only free trade deal in history to put up barriers to trade" and will be a "red tape bonanza" at borders and ports. The Lib Dem leader says he will take time to read the deal but doesn't see that his party can support the deal when it is put before MPs in the Commons. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Breaking: EU's von der Leyen says trade deal with UK is fair, balanced and right

Read more on https://www.fxstreet.com
FXstreet.com - Published

Brexit: UK-EU trade talks continue ahead of likely deal

Johnson and von der Leyen are likely to have another phone call after talks continued overnight.
BBC News - Published

EU chief von der Leyen sees progress on Brexit talks

BRUSSELS (AP) — EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday she saw clear progress...
SeattlePI.com - Published


Ursula von der Leyen: It is time to leave Brexit behind [Video]

Ursula von der Leyen: It is time to leave Brexit behind

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen says the UK remains a"trusted partner" as the two sides confirm a post-Brexit trade deal has beenagreed.

Ursula Von Der Leyen Says Farewell To UK At Brussels Press Conference [Video]

Ursula Von Der Leyen Says Farewell To UK At Brussels Press Conference

“So to all the Europeans, I say: It is time to leave Brexit behind, our future is made in Europe.”

REPLAY: Brexit deal "fair, balanced and right", EU's von der Leyen says [Video]

REPLAY: Brexit deal "fair, balanced and right", EU's von der Leyen says

