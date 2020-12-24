Arlene Foster: EU trade deal is 'good news'

Queues of ambulances formed outside several hospitals in Northern Ireland aspressure continued to mount on the region’s over-capacity health service. Thescenes unfolded as First Minister Arlene Foster participated in a call withother UK political leaders to review the planned relaxation of restrictions onhousehold gatherings over Christmas. No decisions were taken, with Stormontministers set to convene to discuss the situation on Thursday amidintensifying calls from medics to rethink the relaxations and introduce freshmeasures to curb the spread of the virus.
First Minister Arlene Foster said she is delighted that the first person inthe world to receive a coronavirus vaccination outside clinical trials is fromher native Co Fermanagh. Speaking to reporters in Enniskillen, Ms Foster said:“Also delighted that here in Northern Ireland we have had the firstvaccinations take place. We are now on our pathway out of Covid-19 and thisdreadful pandemic which has had such an impact on everybody here in NorthernIreland. “This is a very good day and we look forward to the vaccination beingrolled out right across Northern Ireland.”
Interview with First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister MichelleO'Neill on planned relaxations of Covid-19 regulations in NI on December 11.Also discuss arrangements for Christmas and vaccine roll-out in care homes.
First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill reactto joint UK announcement on Christmas. Ms Foster said the "strong" show ofunity meant people across the UK would be able to enjoy a "very important"time together with family members.
Equity benchmark indices hit fresh highs during early hours on Monday amid positive global cues after US President Donald Trump signed into law a 2.3 trillion dollar pandemic aid and spending package. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 298 points or 0.63 per cent at 47,272 while the Nifty 50 advanced by 90 points or 0.65 per cent to 13,839. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty realty rising by 3 per cent, metal by 1.8 per cent, PSU bank and auto by 1 per cent each. Among stocks, Tata Motors jumped by 3.6 per cent to Rs 182.40 per share after the United Kingdom and European Union negotiators finalised a historic post-Brexit trade agreement. The EU so far has been a single market for the Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover but this is set to change after the UK's exit from the European Union.
Winds reached more than 100mph overnight as Storm Bella brought rain and blowy conditions across the UK. Report by Czubalam. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has said the Government "provided billions of pounds at the recent spending review" to ensure access to the vaccines and to put in place "the infrastructure to deliver those vaccines across the country." Report by Czubalam. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has said that he believes the recently agreed Brexit trade deal represents an "enormously unifying moment for our country" because it "brings people together after the divisions of the past few years." Mr Sunak added that "for those who voted to leave this still means that we will have the freedom that people sought to control our laws, our borders, our trade, but for those who were anxious about the economic implications of leaving, they should be enormously reassured by the comprehensive nature of this free trade agreement, ensuring tariff free quota free access for British businesses to the European market, ensuring that close economic partnership and crucially protecting British jobs." Report by Czubalam. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
National Federation of Fishermen's Organisations' Chief Executive Barrie Deas says the fishing industry has been sacrificed in the Brexit trade deal. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Interim Assistant Director of Public Health for Cornwall Council, Ruth Goldstein has said the move to tier two was “really necessary”. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn