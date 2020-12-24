Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:49s - Published 4 days ago

Arlene Foster: EU trade deal is 'good news'

Arlene Foster, the First Minister of Northern Ireland, says the post-Brexit trade deal with the EU is 'good news' and hopes people are now able to recognise the opportunities this creates.

Report by Etemadil.

