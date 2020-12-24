ONS: Half of new coronavirus cases in England could be mutant strain

Around one in five people with coronavirus may go on to suffer long Covid, newdata suggests. For the first time, the Office for National Statistics (ONS)has published figures examining long Covid, finding that a fifth of peoplehave symptoms for five weeks or more while around one in 10 are affected for12 weeks or more.
Around 33,000 people were dropped from payrolls at UK employers last month, asthe pandemic continues to weigh on the economy.It helped push the unemploymentrate to 4.8%, up 0.9 percentage points on a year earlier, according toofficial estimates.The Office for National Statistics reveal
Scenes in Dover as Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the UK has agreedwith France to keep the border open “throughout Christmas”. Mr Shapps haspromised ferries will sail on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, as French firemenhave been drafted in to help test thousands of drivers who have been strandedat the Port of Dover this week.
Matt Hancock has announced that a number of areas will be under tougher Tier 4 coronavirus restrictions from Boxing Day due to rising concerns over the new strain of Covid-19. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
A new, potentially more infectious variant of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has been found in Britain in cases linked to South Africa. South Africa's health department said last week that..
Trucks were left stranded in England on Tuesday after COVID-19 travel restrictions prevented them from driving into France. France issued a temporary ban on freight from the UK following the discovery..