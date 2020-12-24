Global  
 

ONS: Half of new coronavirus cases in England could be mutant strain

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Around half of all new coronavirus cases in England could be the new variantdiscovered in the UK, according to analysis by the Office for NationalStatistics (ONS).

Concerns over the mutant strain, which scientists concludedwas spreading more rapidly, mean millions of people in England will join thosealready under lockdown conditions from Boxing Day.

An estimated 645,800 peoplein private households in England had Covid-19 between December 12 and 18,according to the ONS – the equivalent of around 1.18% of the population, orone in 85 people.


