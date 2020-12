Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla have appeared alongside a host of famous faces to help raise awareness of actors who are currently out of work owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince George stirs up a little holiday cheer in this photo with royal family at Buckingham Palace,...

Princess Diana's fans still have her back -- in a big way -- and Prince Charles and Camilla Bowles...

Prince Charles has teamed up with several stars for a special reading of 'Twas the Night Before...