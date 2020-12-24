Global  
 

MEA slams Pak's leadership for accusing India, calls it their daily routine to make humorous statements

Addressing a press conference in the national capital on December 24, the official spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Anurag Srivastava said, "India will host the next meeting between Uzbekistan, India, Iran on Chabahar; dates yet to be finalised.

Afghanistan as a major stakeholder will be invited for this meeting." On being asked about the Pakistan leadership accusing India of conducting 'False Flag' operation, Srivastava added, "It has become a daily routine of Pakistan's leadership to make such fictitious and humorous statements.

There is no basis for such statements and should be ignored."


