MEA slams Pak's leadership for accusing India, calls it their daily routine to make humorous statements

Afghanistan as a major stakeholder will be invited for this meeting." On being asked about the Pakistan leadership accusing India of conducting 'False Flag' operation, Srivastava added, "It has become a daily routine of Pakistan's leadership to make such fictitious and humorous statements.
There is no basis for such statements and should be ignored."
India and China have agreed that the next round of military talks should be held soon for working towards an "early and complete" disengagement of troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh in accordance with the existing bilateral agreements and protocols, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the diplomatic and military talks have helped both sides to enhance understanding of each other's positions on the issue. Last week, India and China held another round of diplomatic talks under the framework of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on India-China border affairs. Watch the full video for more details.
Addressing a press conference in the national capital on December 24, the official spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Anurag Srivastava said, "Ships with Indians onboard remain stranded near China's Jingtang port. Both these vessels are waiting for discharge of cargo. Our government has been in touch with the government of China. Some other ships which arrived after these ships have been able to discharge cargo."
Addressing a press conference in the national capital on December 24, the official spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Anurag Srivastava spoke on LAC situation. Srivastava said, "India and China continue to maintain communication through diplomatic and military channels. These discussions have helped both sides to enhance understanding of each other's position. Meeting of WMCC on India-China border affairs took place on December 18."
The "Friends of Karima Baloch" staged a protest outside Toronto Police Headquarter on Friday and demanded justice for Karima Baloch. The protesters were raising the posters "Who killed Karima Baloch? Pakistan" "Pakistan Intelligence Get out of Canada" "Toronto Police Do More Investigation" and "Justice for Karima Baloch". Despite Christmas Eve and Covid Lockdown, a couple dozen protesters managed to gather outside Toronto Police Headquarters. The Protesters rejected Toronto Police findings of no foul play about her mysterious death. Karima Baloch's dead body was found drowning in Ontario Lake Toronto harbourfront last Monday morning after being missing Sunday afternoon. The leaders of Hindu Forum Canada, the Committee of Progressive Pakistani Canadians, Indo-Canada Kashmir Council, Hindu Advocacy Council and Progressive Muslim Associations participated in this protest. Hindu Forum Canada's Press Note stated that It is a well-known fact that Karima Baloch received many death threats and her family members and friends had been abducted and murdered in Pakistan occupied Balochistan during the past 20 years. Amnesty International has called for a thorough investigation into Karima Baloch's suspicious death. She was strong-spirited, and her determination was to aware the world about Baloch human rights abuses carried out by the Pakistan army. She moved to Canada to save her life but death threats chased her all along and finally she met a mysterious death fate what his family and friends believe an henious act of murder.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has paid tribute to the armed forces personnelfor their work tackling Covid-19 during 2020. In a video call with troopsoverseas in Mali, Estonia, Somalia and Afghanistan, as well as those deployedin the UK, Mr Johnson thanked them all for being “our number one export”.
