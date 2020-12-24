Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published 3 days ago

Tesla's Services Could Be Worth More Than Car Business

Win McNamee/Getty Images Tesla's services business could be worth more than all of its car sales by the end of the next decade, Morgan Stanley said last month.

The bank estimates autopilot, insurance, energy, and everything else to be worth about 53% of a new street-high target price of $540 by 2030.

Investors should also consider comparing the company to other services companies, like Apple, Tinder, Roku, and video game makers, the analysts said.

