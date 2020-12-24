Bells ring across the UK to help combat loneliness

As countries across the globe struggle to tackle the novel coronavirus pandemic crisis, Christmas celebrations and year-end festivities are just around the corner. Christmas illuminations brighten up various cities of India. Saint George Forane Church illuminated on Christmas Eve in Kerala's Kochi. People will celebrate Christmas despite pandemic blues. On the other side, Christmas lights also displayed in large quantity in West Bengal's Siliguri. Similarly, Sacred Heart Cathedral Church in Delhi's Gole Market is also decked up with lights and decoration for Christmas celebrations.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says the trade deal reached between the UK and the EU is not what the government promised, but reluctantly accepted that his party would have to support the deal in the House of Commons in the national interest. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Sir Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, says the trade deal secured between the UK and the EU "doesn't look like a good deal" as it is "likely to be the only free trade deal in history to put up barriers to trade" and will be a "red tape bonanza" at borders and ports. The Lib Dem leader says he will take time to read the deal but doesn't see that his party can support the deal when it is put before MPs in the Commons. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Arlene Foster, the First Minister of Northern Ireland, says the post-Brexit trade deal with the EU is 'good news' and hopes people are now able to recognise the opportunities this creates. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn