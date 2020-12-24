Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bells ring across the UK to help combat loneliness

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Bells ring across the UK to help combat loneliness

Bells ring across the UK to help combat loneliness

Thousands of people across the UK have rung bells in the hopes of combatting loneliness this Christmas.

Report by Browna.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Christmas Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25

With Christmas around the corner, Indian cities decked up amid pandemic [Video]

With Christmas around the corner, Indian cities decked up amid pandemic

As countries across the globe struggle to tackle the novel coronavirus pandemic crisis, Christmas celebrations and year-end festivities are just around the corner. Christmas illuminations brighten up various cities of India. Saint George Forane Church illuminated on Christmas Eve in Kerala's Kochi. People will celebrate Christmas despite pandemic blues. On the other side, Christmas lights also displayed in large quantity in West Bengal's Siliguri. Similarly, Sacred Heart Cathedral Church in Delhi's Gole Market is also decked up with lights and decoration for Christmas celebrations.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:11Published

From the 60 Minutes archive: Andy Rooney on Christmas decorations

 "Good Christmas decorations are better than bad Christmas decorations, but even bad Christmas decorations are better than none at all."
CBS News

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Labour: Trade deal not what the government promised [Video]

Labour: Trade deal not what the government promised

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says the trade deal reached between the UK and the EU is not what the government promised, but reluctantly accepted that his party would have to support the deal in the House of Commons in the national interest. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:54Published

China aims cracks down on Alibaba with anti-monopoly probe

 U.S. tech companies face similar scrutiny with regulators looking at whether Facebook and others hamper competition.
CBS News
Lib Dems: Brexit agreement 'doesn't look like a good deal' [Video]

Lib Dems: Brexit agreement 'doesn't look like a good deal'

Sir Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, says the trade deal secured between the UK and the EU "doesn't look like a good deal" as it is "likely to be the only free trade deal in history to put up barriers to trade" and will be a "red tape bonanza" at borders and ports. The Lib Dem leader says he will take time to read the deal but doesn't see that his party can support the deal when it is put before MPs in the Commons. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:47Published
Arlene Foster: EU trade deal is 'good news' [Video]

Arlene Foster: EU trade deal is 'good news'

Arlene Foster, the First Minister of Northern Ireland, says the post-Brexit trade deal with the EU is 'good news' and hopes people are now able to recognise the opportunities this creates. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Scots to join Christmas Eve bell ring on doorsteps tonight to combat loneliness

Scots to join Christmas Eve bell ring on doorsteps tonight to combat loneliness The Christmas Eve Jingle is asking the nation to ring bells for two minutes to spread festive cheer...
Daily Record - Published

Christmas Eve Jingle: worldwide initiative aims to spread festive cheer amid pandemic

Nearly 500,000 people globally are gearing up to ring bells for two minutes at 6 pm in their country...
euronews - Published

Thousands join Christmas campaign to ‘give someone a bell’

Thousands of people will ring out bells and reach out to isolated friends and family on Christmas Eve...
Belfast Telegraph - Published