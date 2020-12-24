Dangerous Digits As Temps Tumble

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 2 days ago

If you were hoping for a white Christmas - you got your wish...

Sunny if you were hoping for a white christmas ?

"* you got your wish... unforunately with the falling flakes... came arctic air.

Kimt news 3's jeremy wall joins us live in rochester.... jeremy ?

"* are you taking precautions out there in the cold... ?

Katie, i am... you heard aaron mention the frightenly cold temperatures... it's nothing to mess around.

I've got my mittens ?

"* a warm jacket and gloves on.

Earlier today ?

"* i spoke with mayo clinic's dr. andrew badley.

He says although frigid temperatures are normal for minnesota ?

"* people need to take it seriously.

According to mayo clinic ?

"* if the windchill drops below negative 15?

"* degrees frostbite can set in within half an hour... your nose, fingers, toes and ears are the most vulnerable areas.

I caught up with a rochester resident who tells me this is the midwest ?

"* it's winter... and it is what it you know it's chilly and it's it's cold for us that those us that live in southern minnesota.

I grew up in northern minnesota and two below is not a big deal so.

It is what is it you just bundle up and live with it i also asked dr. badley if he sees many people experiencing hypotheria... when your body loses heat faster than it can produce it... he said he sees some people every year hospitalized with the medical emergency.

Live in rochester?

*- thanks jeremy.

If you do step out tonight ?

"* ?

"* be aware the temperatures, and don't spend much time outdoors if you don't