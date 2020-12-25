Dog Rescued After Tumbling Down San Francisco Cliff

VIDEO: Dog Rescued After Tumbling Down Cliff Near Coit Tower In San Francisco



A dog that tumbled down a rocky cliffside near San Francisco's Coit Tower was rescued by police and firefighters, officials said Thursday. Video from San Francisco Police Dept. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 03:39 Published 6 days ago

San Francisco's Historic Cliff House to Close at End of 2020



The Cliff House restaurant, which first opened 157 years ago, announced Sunday that the restaurant will close permanently on Dec. 31. Don Ford reports. (12-14-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:32 Published 2 weeks ago