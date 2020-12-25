Global  
 

Dog Rescued After Tumbling Down San Francisco Cliff

A police officer and a firefighter were able to bring the dog, Loki, home after she fell near the Greenwich Street Steps.


VIDEO: Dog Rescued After Tumbling Down Cliff Near Coit Tower In San Francisco [Video]

VIDEO: Dog Rescued After Tumbling Down Cliff Near Coit Tower In San Francisco

A dog that tumbled down a rocky cliffside near San Francisco's Coit Tower was rescued by police and firefighters, officials said Thursday. Video from San Francisco Police Dept.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:39Published
San Francisco's Historic Cliff House to Close at End of 2020 [Video]

San Francisco's Historic Cliff House to Close at End of 2020

The Cliff House restaurant, which first opened 157 years ago, announced Sunday that the restaurant will close permanently on Dec. 31. Don Ford reports. (12-14-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:32Published
Father And 2 Children Rescued From San Francisco Cliff At Fort Funston [Video]

Father And 2 Children Rescued From San Francisco Cliff At Fort Funston

Allen Martin reports on San Francisco Fire crews rescuing a man and his two children after they got stuck on a cliff at Fort Funston (11-24-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 00:18Published