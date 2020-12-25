Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What if a US presidential candidate refuses to concede after an election? | Van Jones

Video Credit: TED - Duration: 16:25s - Published
What if a US presidential candidate refuses to concede after an election? | Van Jones

What if a US presidential candidate refuses to concede after an election? | Van Jones

If the 2020 US presidential election is close, the race could drag on in the courts and halls of Congress long after ballots are cast, says lawyer and political commentator Van Jones.

Explaining why the customary concession speech is one of the most important safeguards for democracy, Jones exposes shocking legal loopholes that could enable a candidate to grab power even if they lose both the popular vote and the electoral college -- and shares what ordinary citizens can do if there's no peaceful transfer of power.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Beijing restaurant recalls visit from Joe Biden [Video]

Beijing restaurant recalls visit from Joe Biden

A Beijing restaurant owner congratulated her "old friend" and one-time customer Joe Biden on Monday (November 9) after the Democratic candidate emerged as the victor in a tightly fought U.S...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:51Published
CNN Anchor Van Jones breaks down in tears on air as Joe Biden wins: watch | Oneindia News [Video]

CNN Anchor Van Jones breaks down in tears on air as Joe Biden wins: watch | Oneindia News

CNN anchor Van Jones on Saturday broke down in tears on live TV after hearing the result of the US election 2020 with Democratic candidate Joe Biden snatching victory from incumbent Republican Donald..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 00:59Published
Endorsements Continue To Grow For Biden [Video]

Endorsements Continue To Grow For Biden

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has received dozens of endorsements from news outlets. President Donald Trump, however, clinched the backing of only six major newspapers. Such endorsements..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published