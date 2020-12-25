Christmas 2020: How India is celebrating Xmas amid pandemic | Watch

Global  
 

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:48s - Published
Christmas celebrations in full swing across several cities in India.

Churches were decorated to celebrate the festival.

People were seen celebrating the Christian festival.

People are celebrating Christmas this year amid the pandemic.

Restrictions are also in place in view of the covid-19 pandemic.

However, people were seen visiting church at various locations.

Visuals from Christmas eve from Chennai, Delhi, Amritsar and other places.

People visited churches in Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, and other places.

Churches were decorated in Varanasi, Delhi among other places.


COVID pandemic impacts Christmas celebrations in HP's Dharamshala [Video]

COVID pandemic impacts Christmas celebrations in HP's Dharamshala

This time the celebrations of Christmas are faded due to COVID-19 pandemic. Very limited celebrations organised at St. John in the Wilderness Church in Dharamshala and only limited numbers of people were allowed inside the church's premises. A few people were gathered for mass prayers to celebrate the festival. Christmas is an annual festival that commemorates birth of Jesus Christ.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published
Midnight mass prayers organised in Goa church on Christmas [Video]

Midnight mass prayers organised in Goa church on Christmas

The Christmas celebrations begin in the country on December 25. On the occasion, the midnight mass prayers held in Panaji's Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church. The devotees attended the mass prayer while maintaining social distancing. Christmas is an annual festival that commemorates birth of Jesus Christ.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:06Published
JandK Govt organises special event on Christmas Eve in Srinagar [Video]

JandK Govt organises special event on Christmas Eve in Srinagar

On eve of Christmas, Jammu and Kashmir Government organised special event in Srinagar. To bring cheer among people, Department of Tourism along with Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) organised the event. Director of Kashmir Tourism, Nissar Ahmad Wani said, "Today, we are celebrating Christmas Eve because on the day of Christmas, the fathers of church are not able to come out. We wanted to celebrate it on a good level so we have organised cultural programs, carols etc. Our aim was to celebrate Christmas and to pray god to bless us with a great year." A number of people irrespective of the religion attended the event. A cake-making competition was also organised there. A cake-maker named Arwah Siraj said, "This is a very good thing that Dept of Tourism and SKICC organised this event where people from different religion are celebrating Christmas together. This is a very big thing that such big event is organised post COVID-induced lockdown. This is the speciality of Kashmiris that we celebrate the festivals together no matter it is Eid, Diwali or Christmas." Cake was distributed among the attendees to celebrate Christmas. The cultural program was also held to mark the celebration. The special event also gave the message of brotherhood and communal harmony.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:14Published

Bella Ciao in Punjabi, Faiz in Tamil give stir its rhythm

 The music of protest has bridged language, culture and geographic divides. Songs with roots in Italian folk music and in the sublime genius of Faiz Ahmad..
IndiaTimes

COVID-19 mutant strain: Maharashtra government imposes stricter rules for passengers coming from Europe to Mumbai

 Those who are found symptomatic will be shifted to a COVID-19 hospital of the Mumbai civic body.
DNA
Mumbai’s private hospital ward boy molests female patient, arrested [Video]

Mumbai’s private hospital ward boy molests female patient, arrested

A ward boy allegedly molested a female patient at a private hospital in Mumbai. The 25-year-old accused has been arrested by the police. The female patient was admitted to the hospital for a surgery on December 16. The accused allegedly molested her on the pretext of applying medicine on December 17. “We have registered an FIR & taken the accused into custody,” informed a Police official. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:07Published

Kolkata-based baker sells Christmas cakes with political parties' symbols [Video]

Kolkata-based baker sells Christmas cakes with political parties' symbols

Kolkata-based baker came out with unique Christmas cakes. Baker Piyali Sarkar decorated cakes with symbols of various political parties in view of Christmas celebrations ahead of West Bengal elections. She said, "Consumers do have a craze for politics. So, we thought of experimenting with party symbols. We're getting a lot of orders." World celebrates Christmas on December 25 every year.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:13Published
‘Mamata Banerjee welcomed BJP to Bengal’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury [Video]

‘Mamata Banerjee welcomed BJP to Bengal’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her turf. Chowdhury said that Banerjee opened doors for the BJP in Bengal. While addressing a rally in Kolkata, Chowdhury said, “In 1999, the BJP didn’t even exist here in Bengal. Mamata Banerjee welcomed BJP to Bengal. BJP strengthened its foothold in Bengal because of her.” He added, “She came to power with the help of Congress party but acted against us. Congress party kept on reminding her that what she was doing was wrong.” Chowdhury also said that BJP’s entry into Bengal not only weakened Congress’ hold but also weakened secularism in the state. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:27Published

20-yr-old arrested for stealing 36 vehicles in Pune [Video]

20-yr-old arrested for stealing 36 vehicles in Pune

Pune City Police arrested a 20-year-old college student and recovered 36 stolen vehicles from his possession on December 04. DCP (Zone 4) of Pune, Pankaj Deshmukh said, "The accused was part of a gang of criminals that used the vehicles to transport stolen cattle. The investigation is underway."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:06Published

Schools in Pune city to reopen from January 4

 The Municipal Corporation in its order has asked teachers and staff of the school to undergo RT-PCR test before they join.
DNA

Mumbai gets winter chills at 16.2 degrees Celsius, AQI recorded at 'poor' category

 As per IMD, minimum temperature in Pune was 9.9 degrees Celsius, while it was 9.2 degrees Celsius in Nashik and 10.3 degrees Celsius in Jalgaon.
DNA

'Atulya Ganga' yatra reaches Varanasi's Assi Ghat [Video]

'Atulya Ganga' yatra reaches Varanasi's Assi Ghat

'Atulya Ganga' yatra on December 20 reached Assi Ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. Veterans from the armed forces have come together with government, non-government and individual organisations and held a 'padyatra' for revival and rejuvenation of the Ganga River. The 5,100-kilometre yatra is set to cover over 40 cities and villages, mountains and glaciers.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:12Published
Dense fog engulfs in cities of Uttar Pradesh [Video]

Dense fog engulfs in cities of Uttar Pradesh

Dense fog enveloped Kanpur city of Uttar Pradesh on December 20. It led to low visibility at the railway station area. Fog delayed train services at the Varanasi railway station leaving passengers stranded for hours. Similar situation of fog was observed in UP's Prayagraj today.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:31Published

Tamil Nadu CM pays floral tribute to MGR on his death anniversary [Video]

Tamil Nadu CM pays floral tribute to MGR on his death anniversary

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his deputy O Paneerselvam on December 24 paid floral tributes to late MGR on his 33rd death anniversary at MGR Memorial on Marina Beach in Chennai. Actor-turned politician, MGR served as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu for 10 years from 1977 to 1987. MGR is widely respected in the state and mentored former chief minister J Jayalalithaa under his wings.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:01Published

Chennai: Gold, saffron worth Rs 97 lakh seized from airport; 2 arrested

 The Air Customs Officials at Chennai seized 1.67 kg gold and 4 kg saffron from Dubai returnees.
DNA

Watch: Protests at Amritsar airport over re-testing of passengers from UK [Video]

Watch: Protests at Amritsar airport over re-testing of passengers from UK

Passengers arriving from the UK had to undergo Covid-19 test at the Amritsar airport. They were seen waiting in a long queue at the airport to get themselves tested. Passengers protested against authorities over alleged delay in carrying out their tests. Family members of the passengers claimed that they were made to wait for hours. Authorities, however, said process may take time as each passenger will have to be tested. Around 250 passengers and 18 crew members were onboard the Air India flight from the UK. The move came in the wake of a new strain of coronavirus emerging in the UK. Meanwhile, India has suspended all passenger flights from the UK till December 31. On December 20, PM Boris Johnson had said a new variant of Covid-19 was found in the UK.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:26Published

Delhi: Five passengers from UK test COVID-19 positive amid concerns over new coronavirus strain

 Passengers arriving from the UK in Punjab were seen waiting in a long queue on Tuesday at the Amritsar airport to get themselves tested for COVID-19.
DNA

With Christmas around the corner, Indian cities decked up amid pandemic [Video]

With Christmas around the corner, Indian cities decked up amid pandemic

As countries across the globe struggle to tackle the novel coronavirus pandemic crisis, Christmas celebrations and year-end festivities are just around the corner. Christmas illuminations brighten up..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:11Published
Santa distributes masks to spread awareness about COVID-19 in India [Video]

Santa distributes masks to spread awareness about COVID-19 in India

Christmas came early in western India as Santa Claus was seen distributing masks to children and spray-sanitizing the streets in an attempt to spread awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:59Published