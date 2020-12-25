Global  
 

India celebrates Christmas amid pandemic

People in different parts of the country celebrated Christmas on December 25 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Locals in Ranchi offered prayers on the occasion at the Gossner Evangelical Lutheran Church to mark the birthday of Jesus Christ.

Devotees also gathered at a church in Bhubaneswar and conducted prayers, and were seen practising social distancing amid the pandemic.

Similar scenes were witnessed at a church in the national capital where devotees gathered in limited numbers.

However, the Sacred Heart Cathedral was closed for visitors in view of COVID-19.


