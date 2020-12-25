India celebrates Christmas amid pandemic

Christmas celebrations commenced in the country on December 25. Devotees gathered for offering the 'Morning Prayer' at Kerala's St. Joseph's Metropolitan Cathedral. Social Distancing and other COVID protocols were adhered to at the church. This year, Christmas fever is slightly low due to the pandemic. Christmas is an annual festival that marks the birth of Jesus Christ.
This time the celebrations of Christmas are faded due to COVID-19 pandemic. Very limited celebrations organised at St. John in the Wilderness Church in Dharamshala and only limited numbers of people were allowed inside the church's premises. A few people were gathered for mass prayers to celebrate the festival. Christmas is an annual festival that commemorates birth of Jesus Christ.
A 28-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death following a road rage incident in Argora area of Ranchi on December 19. SP City of Ranchi, Sourabh said, "Two accused have been arrested. We have seized the knife that was used in the murder, scooty and a jacket."
Preparations for Christmas are underway in Ranchi. With Christmas spirits high, shopkeepers have set up their decoration material for sale. But due to the pandemic, the shopkeepers claimed that the customer footfall has comparatively reduced. One of the shopkeepers said, "We have done full preparation from our end but the condition of the market is not good this time."
BJP Odisha Unit staged demonstration in Bhubaneswar on December 20. They were demonstrating against the state government. BJP launched a 'Padayatra' seeking justice for 5-year-old Pari. She was allegedly raped and killed 5 months back in Nayagarh district.
Dibyanshi, a class three student from Bhubaneswar has some enviable collection for phillumenists. She has collected over 5,000 matchboxes from across the world. Dibyanshi has preserved her collection in an album safely. She said, "My father is wildlife photographer and travels a lot. I also ask my relatives to bring matchboxes for me. I've organized them according to various themes."
As countries across the globe struggle to tackle the novel coronavirus pandemic crisis, Christmas celebrations and year-end festivities are just around the corner. Christmas illuminations brighten up..