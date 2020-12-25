Latinos Count gives laptops to Ivy Tech students

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 2 minutes ago

Join in the fun of giving.

3 christmas came early for marcia martin.martin is an "a" student at ivy tech and proud mother of six."it is hard.

Being a single mom and going to school is nearly impossible."the pandemic made it even harder.with classes only offered online, she found herself missing assignments.

"covid happened and they shut the libraries down.

They still expect the work at a certain time so i need help!

I can't always use my mom's computer all the time.but today latinos count and old national bank teamed up to spread holiday cheer to martin and 24 of her classmates at ivy tech community college.

Latinos count executive director steve corona says all it takes is equipping the students with in order to succeed.

Steve corona/executive director of latinos count:"we have a good home for those gently used laptops.

We can distribute them to people like marcia martin, who is determined to move ahead in life to be successful but they need a laptop."since 2011, old national bank has donated over 7-thousand computers and jose muniz says they don't plan on stopping anytime soon.

Muniz says it's all about putting our differences aside and pulling together.

"i think it's important to make the community stronger as a whole.

No division or separation."

Martin says no matter what, she's going to work to finish her education.

"i'm trying.

Having a laptop is something i needed.

Thank goodness they had a program that gives people like me a chance to make it happen."in fort wayne, i'm brianna dahlquist.

For more information on how you can help steve corona with latinos count,