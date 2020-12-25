Salah is happy at Liverpool, says Klopp

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp dismisses rumours that star striker Mohamed Salah wants to leave the club.

Chelsea and Man City to battle for Erling Braut Haaland, Liverpool move for Real Madrid defender, Antonio Rudiger heading to PSG, plus more.

Premier League match preview: Liverpool v West Brom An in-depth look at the head to head stats behind league leaders Liverpool andWest Brom.

Jurgen Klopp is named Coach of the Year and Liverpool Team of the Year at the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year show.

Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah both score twice as Liverpool hit seven past Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park to go six points clear at the top of the Premier..

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp plays down speculation forward Mohamed Salah is unhappy at the club.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was keen to laugh off the recent comments made by winger Mohamed Salah...

"I know that Salah is not happy in Liverpool, he told me the reasons why he is not happy but they are...