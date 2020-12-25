|
|
|
Salah is happy at Liverpool, says Klopp
Salah is happy at Liverpool, says Klopp
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp dismisses rumours that star striker Mohamed Salah wants to leave the club.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp moved to dismiss speculation over Egypt forward Mohamed Salah's future...
News24 - Published
Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph •SoccerNews.com •BBC News •Daily Star
|
"I know that Salah is not happy in Liverpool, he told me the reasons why he is not happy but they are...
Team Talk - Published
|
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was keen to laugh off the recent comments made by winger Mohamed Salah...
Team Talk - Published
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Klopp: Salah in good mood, laughing a lot
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp joked he won't talk to the media about a new deal for Mo Salah, adding the forward is in a good mood after saying in a recent interview "who knows what will happen..
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:39Published
|
Klopp: Resting Salah was needed
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool needed to rest Mohamed Salah and bring in 'fresh legs' for their 7-0 win over Crystal Palace after a 'massively intense' period of fixtures.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:50Published
|
Jurgen Klopp happy with 'special' FIFA award
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts to being named best FIFA men's coach ashe previews his side's away trip to Crystal Palace in the Premier League.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:29Published
|