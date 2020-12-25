Dressed as Santa, Mumbai traffic cop spread road safety, COVID-19 awareness

Christmas celebrations in full swing across several cities in India. Churches were decorated to celebrate the festival. People were seen celebrating the Christian festival. People are celebrating Christmas this year amid the pandemic. Restrictions are also in place in view of the covid-19 pandemic. However, people were seen visiting church at various locations. Visuals from Christmas eve from Chennai, Delhi, Amritsar and other places. People visited churches in Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, and other places. Churches were decorated in Varanasi, Delhi among other places.
