Dressed as Santa, Mumbai traffic cop spread road safety, COVID-19 awareness

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:52s - Published
Traffic Police in Mumbai took an innovative step to spread road safety and COVID-19 awareness among people.

A cop dressed up as Santa Claus, spread awareness among people.

The cops also distributed face masks to people.


