Seven Dead, Nigeria Christmas Eve Attack

Abuja, Nigeria (CNN) At least seven people were killed in a Boko Haram attack on the majority-Christian village of Pemi in Nigeria's Borno state on Christmas Eve, a local official said.

"Boko Haram attacked Pemi village, killed seven people and abducted another seven, including a pastor," Kachallah Usman, secretary of the Chibok local government area, told CNN on Friday.

"They also burned down a church, a dispensary and several houses," he added.

Audu Chiwar, a former secretary of the Chibok community in Abuja, told CNN he received a call on Thursday from a local resident reporting that gunmen had opened fire in the village.