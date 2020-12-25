Video Credit: WKTV - Published 2 minutes ago

Rescue Missions across the country are needed now more than ever, and that was clear on Christmas Day in Utica.

But what hasn't changed this year is the love and generosity that our community displays during the holiday season.

Families using technology to connect with each other or hosting gatherings smaller than normal.

This Christmas is unlike anything we've experienced before.

one thousand meals given out by Utica Rescue Mission

Connecting with one another through a phone or a computer screen.

But -- what hasn't changed, is the love and generosity that our community displays during this time of year, for those who have no where to go... and as news channel 2's brent kearney shows us, the utica rescue mission's role is more important now, than ever before.

None "yes it's a much different christmas here at the utica rescue mission.

The dining room is closed because of covid however the kitchen in the back is busier than ever."

"its hectic butever was full speed ahead in the kitchen of the utica rescue mission.

This year volunteers working to pack around a thousand to go meals for those in need.

Wendy says: "all of our volunteers do a great job.

We genuinely have consistent volunteers each year.

So they just know where to go what to do and they just do an amazing job."

This year, the dining room which is normally filled with people , serves as a second prep kitchen.

"do you miss seeing people sitting at the chairs?"

Donna says: "i do, you know you get used to seeing people.

I havent seen some people in a while and you think about them and worry about them."

One of the volunteers lives at the mission himself.

Bruce krager is homeless and has lived at the mission for the past two years.

Bruce kraeger "for the better part of 15 years i struggled with alcoholism and drug addiction.

I've been through alot of different programs and when i came to the mission in 2018, i experienced a lot of grace."

And now he's giving back to others that seek help, just as he did.

"packing the styrofoam trays there i just look around and i see jesus, i just see his heart his hands, his work his presence, which is the best."

