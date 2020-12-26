The Santa Clause Movie (1994) - Tim Allen, Judge Reinhold, Wendy Crewson Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:42s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:42s - Published The Santa Clause Movie (1994) - Tim Allen, Judge Reinhold, Wendy Crewson The Santa Clause Movie (1994) - Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: When a man inadvertently makes Santa fall off of his roof on Christmas Eve, he finds himself magically recruited to take his place. Genre: Comedy, Drama Director: John Pasquin Writers: Leo Benvenuti, Steve Rudnick Stars: Tim Allen, Judge Reinhold, Wendy Crewson 0

