FOX 55's Top 20 of 2020: Plays 10 through 1

The FOX 55 Sports team brings you the second half of their Top 20 plays of 2020.

Hey good evening everyone..

speaking of game-winners..in at number nine..february 12th... your fort wayne komets hosting the kalamazoo wings...tied at two with less than five minutes to play in overtime..

drake rymsha says let's go home..walk-off winner for the k's...one of nine goals on the year for rymsha... fort wayne went on to finish the season with a 31-23-6 record.... staying at the coliseum for number eight..

This play happened just nine days prior to that komets game-winner..say hello to alize johnson..the former mad ants star who is now on contract with the toronto rapots throwing one down vs.

Raptors 905...ants went on to win this game 122-114 behind johnson's 29 points and nine rebounds... sticking with hoops..number seven hoops..

number seven on our countdown..another delicious dunk...this one comes at the high school level from lakewood park's caedmon bontrager...collecting bodies against bishop luers back on january 21st...the reaction from naylon thompson says it all..knights went on to win the game 79-64.... you thought that dunk was good?

Check out this bad boy at number six, courtesy of concordia's brayden pearson..

Going up over the defender from homestead with two hands...this one also came last season on valentine's day actually...spartans would get the last laugh though... they won the game by a final of 54- 40... play number five comes from concordia as well... september 18th... cadets football hosting northrop... and the concentration by tyler grossman on this catch is insane..deflects it away from the defender, up to himself... then makes the diving grab to secure the touchdown..one of three touchdowns on the season for grossman...cadets win the game 20-6... they went on to win a sectional title..

Talk about insane catches..

This gem we got at number four is something special, and it comes on the defensive side of the ball..east noble's rowan zolman made a habit out of intercepting quarterbacks all year, but no pick was better than this one..diving out of bounds, he's somehow able to get two feet down to secure the i-n-t during the knights' sectional championship win over leo on november 6th..

Zolman finished the season with 9 int's in just nine games..

In at number three..

This one actually made another countdown that's called sportscenter top 10 back on septemebr 23rd...saint francis men's soccer hosting mount vernon nazarene..the throw in... off a couple of domes, and then just a splended finish from josh pedretti... the junior out of ontario canada scores to help the cougars to a 3-1 win... we stay on the pitch for number two..

I-h-s-a-a girls soccer state finals...dwenger and cathedral go to penalty kicks in the class 2-a title game...saints need a save to win it, and cecilia garrett comes up clutch..a walk off winner..

Garrett recorded a clean sheet on the afternoon as well..she allowed just four goals all season while leading dwenger to the program's fourth state title..

And our top and our top play of 2020 also comes from bishop dwenger..an improbable comeback in the class 3a volleyball state championship match vs.

Brebeuf capped off by that block in the fifth set by olivia clark..

The saints come storming back from down two sets to none to capture the program's first state championship..

They won set five 17-15..they finish the season with a 33-2 record... so there you 3 have it..

our top 20 plays from the year 2020..

Again, to see numbers 20-11, go to our website..if you want to watch numbers 10-1 again, that will also be posted shortly..prince what a year what a year indeed..thank you all for being a part of it..

From everyone involved with the fox 55 sports team, merry christmas and happy