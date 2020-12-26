Europe: A COVID-19 vaccine for Christmas?

Church volunteers celebrate Christmas with protesting farmers at Singhu border



Volunteers from a Delhi-based church reached the Singhu border to celebrate Christmas with protesting farmers. The volunteers sang Christmas carols with the farmers at the protest site. Volunteers said that they prayed for the standoff between farmers and the Centre to resolve soon. Thousands of farmers have been protesting on the outskirts of Delhi since November 26. Farmers are protesting at different Delhi borders against Centre's newly enacted farm laws. The government has held many rounds of talks with farmers' unions offering changes to the farm laws. Farmers are, however, firm with their demand that Centre should repeal the three new laws.

