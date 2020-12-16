Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 3 minutes ago

Marc Cromie of the Chattanooga Allergy Clinic talks about flu versus Covid in this confusing season

We are we missed having you her with ... lead you back here and i want to begin with a look and a discussion of out ... holiday allergies know we had any pollen for a while but still you're seeing a lot of holiday allergies.

Phyllis and i so here's what happened ... is these patients make sure that we are back.

It's been so long i to hear what happened ... as you alluded to ... the pollen is gone.

There's nothing outside of the alert ... our indoor allergy burden is becoming enormous because peopl are taking old stuff out of the addicts.

The ornaments are covered with dust and mold bringing a live christmas tree into the home ... and here's the thing.

The christmas tree ... does not have pollen that were allergic to.

That's only in the spring when the bulldozers flowed through the air ... right now.

The reason we have allergies ... to christmas trees are live is mole ... , typically within ... 2448 hrs.

After you bring a tree into the home ... .

It dries out enough that the mold spores are released.

So you'll see a huge amount indoor mold spores from trees.

But if you're buying a ... and has been a rainy season like where i'm laying the day so we recommend you take the tree, bring it home, put it in the garage ... .

The leaf blower blowout mentions no squirrels in their ... leaves and mold spores, etc.

And then you can bring into the home ... and hopefully that will reduce the mold ... , but those things are smells and perfumes candles being lit.

There's a poinsettia ... in everybody's home ... and there's a cross-reactivity with latex for that ... patients are severely learned.

The latex sensitivity.

So there's a lot of things out there chip, including food allergies and ask you that you're seeing a lot of ... food allergy reaction ... if you had to pick out the two biggest offenders for ... food it's always gonna be peanut ... or tree nuts because those are things that are used in baked goods right so they can be in cakes.

They can be in cookies.

They can be ground up on top of that souffli you know the ... that candy yams and flavorless replays of late.

Doesn't look like it's walnuts and that's where you can have xml exposures ... so you should always keep your epipen of always keep your epipen handy if you have ... or have a level with food allergies are also or talk abou the ... similarity if you will, between covert symptoms and ... allergy ... a lot of those overlap are so here's the deal.

Typically ... , covert symptoms are going to be similar to flu ... there's going to be fevers, chills ... , aches, and feel like a got run over by truck ... .

There are some symptoms that ... can ... mimic allergies when talking about his ... smells, loss of smell ... , congestion and without he suffers in the spring.

The decisive action to cancel anything so ... you can see, this would go on.

Also, cough and sore throat ... a lot of drainage from patient to have allergies ... .

People with co-the will have cough or sore throat to some of these are ... going to be confusing so it's especially difficult in our allergy practitioners we have patients coming in to get shots every day thrall screen that th door ... so were looking make sure they don't have fevers don't have an other typical symptoms of the covert and then hopefully will be free in our office are you feeling about the covert vaccines that are coming out there ... released ... this week and much of the country.

It does look like a huge needle so it's going to be okay is going to be okay to be ... typically an instrument in half needle that supposed to go into the muscles ... of the bogeyman on ... and they will have some side effects of soreness at the sections, like maybe a little, very safe.

Now there were two reported cases of allergic reactions ever ... wired epinephrine ... check to ... make this go away in europe ... and what they found was that think it was related to one of the ingredients ... : vaccine now ... the regulations are.

If you have allergies to pollens, foods ... , medications latex ... or insects.

Your fine ... so for the majority of our patients ... .

There's no need to worry abou reaction to the: vaccine if you had a reaction to an injectable medicine or a vaccine in the past ... .

There is some warning there that we should watch you, you can still get the injection ... but that you should be watching the ... in the office for least 30 minutes to make sure there's no a problem so the truth is i hope this is a game changer 56,000 doses have been delivered or ... to be delivered today in ... the state of tennessee to be distributed ... and hopefully these front-line workers will ... get them immediately if you have any concerns about taking the ... covert vaccine yourself ... .

Then her to check with ... dr. chromium, a chattanooga allergy clinic staff ... is right.

I wish you a very merry christmas.

Hope to see yo before then ... want to get in touch with dr. chromium.

He's wanted.

How many offices you have developed.

I know i will also number and i find them on the web are only a mouse click away.

It's chattanooga allergy.com again