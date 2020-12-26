Moderna Vaccine Rollout Underway In New Jersey
Officials in Essex County are starting to administer Moderna's recently approved COVID vaccine to health care workers Saturday.
CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
Doctor gets severe allergy to Moderna vaccine: Details | Oneindia NewsAccording to reports, a US doctor based in Boston developed a severe allergy after being given a dose of the Moderna vaccine on Thursday. New york Times reported this citing Dr Hossein Sadrzadeh who..
University Hospital In Newark Begins Moderna Vaccine ShotsMore health care workers received the coronavirus vaccine in New Jersey on Thursday.
Some Of New York's Moderna's Vaccine Vials Have An Extra DoseNew York Governor Andrew Cuomo has great news for the state of New York. Cuomo said the state has found additional doses in its vaccine vials from Moderna. The vials, which were thought to hold 10..