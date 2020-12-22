Global  
 

Hoboken Medical Workers Get Moderna Vaccine

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Hoboken Medical Workers Get Moderna Vaccine

Hoboken Medical Workers Get Moderna Vaccine

New Jersey healthcare workers are now getting doses of the newly-approved coronavirus vaccine from the drug maker Moderna.


