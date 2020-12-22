Hoboken Medical Workers Get Moderna Vaccine
New Jersey healthcare workers are now getting doses of the newly-approved coronavirus vaccine from the drug maker Moderna.
First Moderna COVID-19 vaccines givenOn Monday, the newly authorized Moderna vaccine was given to the elderly and medical workers in the hardest hit areas of the state.
Businesses May Require Workers To Take COVID VaccineAmerican healthcare workers were among the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccines on Monday.
After receiving clearance from the USFDA, Pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna have both said that..
SD frontline workers get Pfizer vaccine, who's next?