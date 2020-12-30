New Albany hospital vaccinating frontline workers

So far, approximately 100 doctors, nurses and employees have received the first dose of the vaccine.

Memorial hospital new albany are taking the moderna vaccine right now.

Wtva's wayne hereford caught up with one of the doctors who took the vaccine today and tells us why he believes everyone needs to take it.

Standup..."inside of baptist memorial hospital here in new albany where today the hospital employees are taking the vaccine.

The moderna vaccine.'

(dr. bob barnett chief medical officer baptist memorial hospital new albany) "i think that's the best thing you can do to protect yourself and all of those around you."

The doctor and others here at the hosptial say the vaccine is crucial to protecting everyone at the hospital as well patients who are admitted.

Another hospital employee ,betsy martin,took the shot today and says she , like the doctor, is urging everyone she knows to take the vaccine.

(betsy martin -hospital employee) "i actually work in medical records and we deal with patients we deal with people that come in off the streets .

And we make personal contact them we never know when they walk in that door they may have the virus.

So we're very careful with our handwashing and our masks."

So far , a hundred hospital doctors, nurses, and employees are vaccinated .

A lot more will get the shot before its over.

(heather reid chief nursing officer) "this vaccination is the only hope for us to get a handle on this virus .

It seems to just be spreading like wildfire.

So i think this is our best hope to vaccinate as many people as we can to keep our healthcare workers safe to enable us to be able to treat our patients."

Reid says that baptist memorial will provide vaccines for other area health professionals outside of the hospital as well.

Its all about safety.

"i think this is the best way to stem the tide of the virus.

This is the best way of preventing the virusi.

This has been studied in depth to this point and time and given to large numbers of people without any major issues."

Standup.."hospital officials say they will give the second dose of the vaccine 28 days after the first one.

In new albany wayne hereford wtva ninen news.

