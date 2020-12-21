Global  
 

North Alabama first responders could get coronavirus vaccine next week

North Alabama first responders could get coronavirus vaccine next week

Today - governor kay ivey and president-elect joe biden got some of the first doses of the coronavirus vaccine available.

So far - the vaccine has only been available to frontline healthcare workers and government officials.

First responders in the shoals could start getting vaccinated next week - after a federal panel voted today that first respnoders and people over 75 should be next in line to get the vaccine.

Waay31's breken terry is digging into how this will work - and when first responders in the shoals could be vaccinated, breken?

I'm here outside of one of florence's fire stations- as soon as the federal government made this decision department heads here and every where else went into meetings to work out detials on this process.

Right now we know 1/3 of florence's firefighters are signed up to get the vaccine when it's ready.

It's not just firefighters though, police, and emergency service people are signing up too.

Shoals ambulance told me it expects employees to get the vaccine sometime next week or around new years.

Each first responder that wants the vaccine will get it at the local hospital in florence.

St.

Florian mayor matthew connolly said since the news just happened today they're still working out details but said first responders need the vaccine too because they are on the front lines.

Hopefully with the vaccines rolling out they can get these guys protected.

These are the guys that need to be protected.

They put their lives on the line everyday connolly did tell me his big concern with having a small police department is this do they send everyone to get vaccinated at once or spread the vaccinations out because if someone has a reaction or feels bad for a few days it would be hard to change shifts around.

Live in florence bt waay31.




