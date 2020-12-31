Lincoln County, TN Health Department to vaccinate people ages 75 and older

Across the state line -- the lincoln county health department will start vaccinating people who are 75-years-old and up this weekend.

The shots will be given at the health department on washington street in fayetteville, tennessee.

Waay 31's sydney martin worked to learn more about the vaccine process - and talked to one woman who plans to get it.

Syd, "the lincoln county health department is closed thursday and friday for the new years holiday, but one woman i talked to told me she plans to be here early saturday morning when they open in hopes to get the coronavirus vaccine."

The lincoln county health department said it won't just be giving vaccines to those people who are 75 years old and up, but also for high exposure health care workers, residents and staff of long-term health care facilities, as well as first responders, medical staff..and other health care workers..

It's unclear how many doses will be available on saturday, but the health department said they'll be distributed on a first come first served basis... eugenia lancaster who lives nearby told me she's excited and hopeful she'll be one of the people to get it since she's 81-year-old.

Eugenia lancaster, lives in fayetteville, "i normally have family here for thanksgiving and christmas and we couldn't do that this year, so if i can get the vaccine, i hope to party hardy next year.

" the health department has not said if it's giving out the moderna or pfizer vaccine on saturday..

And it's unclear if it has the specialized freezer to store the pfizer vaccine at it's ultra cold temperature.

People who are eligible, but are currently sick with covid-19 or have symptoms are asked to wait until they are well to get vaccinated.

In lincoln county sydney martin waay 31 news.

The health department is asking anyone with questions to contact them.

But