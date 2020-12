Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:36s - Published 6 minutes ago

Martin County COVID-19 vaccine hotline experiencing extremely high call volume, officials say

The Florida Department of Health in Martin County is now making appointments for people who are 65 and older, health care providers, and first responders to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

However, the system appears to be running into some issues on Tuesday.