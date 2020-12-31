Next Phase Of COVID Vaccinations in Alabama

Tonight - team coverage across north alabama on the coronavirus pandemic in alabama.

We'll go over how close we are to overwhelming our hospitals in north alabama.

But first we want to focus on the next phase of vaccinations.

People in lincoln county tennessee are eagerly awaiting this weekend for their first chance to get the covid vacccine.

Eugenia lancaster, lives in fayetteville, "i'm very excited..i want it so i can be with my great grandchildren."

Like we mentioned earlier -- it is still unclear when alabama will start that next phase in vaccination.

Waay 31's sydney martin is live in madison county tonight

Lincoln county residents across the state line here who are 75 years old up will start to get vaccinated this weekend..

The alabama department of public heatlh told me today that's because tennessee is a larger state and are able to transition to the next phase more quickly.

Dr karen landers told me there is no set timeline for when alabama will start vaccinating people who are 75 years old and up in 20-21... she said right now the alabama department of public health is reveiwing data on the vaccine uptake-- when people in group 1-b can get vaccinated, landers told me the county health departments will do those vaccinations on an appointment basis- like they doing for the current group- to make sure no one has to wait long when they arrive to get theirs.

Dr. karen landers, alabama department of public health, "alabama expects to move into the population as expediently as our vaccine supply allows us to do.

And once we have completed phase 1a to the extent that we possibly can..

But keep in mind it will be a soft transition landers told me soft tranisition means..healthcare workers and people who are able to currently get vaccinated in phase 1-a will still be able to get vaccinated once the transition to allow phase 1-b groups happen..

But right now, it's unclear when that transition will take place.

