IVEY VACCINE

Alabama governor kay ivey receives the covid-19 vaccine today at a montgomery hospital.

Alabama state health officer dr. scott harris and state chief medical officer dr. mary mcintyre also received the vaccine and appear with the governor.

Their vaccinations come as the alabama department of public health said monday that it was expecting to receive 84,300 doses of the moderna vaccine, starting monday and arriving at facilities in the state over the next couple of days.

But i can tell you what, i'm not trying to step ahead of the line, i'm trying to say to the alabamians, you can have confidence in this vaccine and its effectiveness, and i want to prove that by showing you that i'm willing to take it.

So is dr. harris and so is dr. mcentire."

Health care workers across the state began receiving pfizer's version of a vaccine last week.

