CDC: Frontline Essential Workers And Those 75 And Over Should Get COVID-19 Jabs Next

CDC: Frontline Essential Workers And Those 75 And Over Should Get COVID-19 Jabs Next

CDC: Frontline Essential Workers And Those 75 And Over Should Get COVID-19 Jabs Next

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has revealed who should be next in line to receive the recently released vaccine against COVID-19.

The CDC said Sunday that frontline essential workers and people 75 and older should be next in line for coronavirus vaccines.

Business Insider reports the US should have enough shots to complete the first two phases of vaccinations by sometime in February of 2021.


