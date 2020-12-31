Insider Poll: When Do Most Americans Think They'll Get Vaccinated

According to recent Business Insider polling the typical American believes they will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine within the next three months.

The CDC recommends that the first round of vaccinations should go to frontline workers and people aged 75 and up.

Each state is in charge of its vaccine distribution process.

Experts predict the general public will be able to be vaccinated by summer 2021.

That would be after high-priority groups such as healthcare professionals and essential workers get the shots.