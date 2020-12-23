First frontline caregivers vaccinated at Mosaic Life Care

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 6 minutes ago

Local frontline caregivers recieving the covid-19 vaccine today.

Good evening and thanks for joining us.mosaic life care's highest risk workers- ranging from nurses to supply runners and doctors ....all sitting down to get a shot theyve been looking forward to.

<<arriving just in time for christmas- pfizer and moderna's covid vaccines arrived at mosaic life care monday...and just one day later (nats "1, 2 poke.")(nats "oh, wow.

This is cool.") when was the last time you heard ?anyone?

Excited to get shot?

The first doses of the pfizer covid-19 vaccine going from truck to cart to freezer - straight into the arms of frontline caregivers "that was the least painful shot i ever got in my life.""i was really honored that they asked me to be one of the first people.

If someone is scared to get the vaccine let me go first because i'm not scared and i want things to get better."

Nurses first in line to receive the vaccine the ones dealing with the deadly virus first hand every day"uh it's been so sad and like, getting through conversations like this is super hard.

The amount of people i've had to hold their hand and comfort them while also try not to count with them has been more than i count.

The amount of families i've seen broken up over this is more than i've seen in my whole career.

" icu nurse aryn fidler...one of the first two caregivers to receive the vaccine at the hospital she got the shot to start the end of a terrible year.

"i want things to get back to normal.

I don't want to watch anymore people die.

I'm an icu nurse.

I see horrible, horrible things happen to wonderful, perfectly healthy people.

I'm tired of it.

I'm tired of it."

After environmental service workers received their shot top health officials rolled up their sleeves and got their very own vaccine sitting next to each other in solidarity "at first, i was apprehensive.

But i figured if dr. kammerer was going to get it, dr. laney, then mike morgan was gonna get it too."the vaccine arrives at mosaic at time when covid-19 has taken 121 lives in buchanan...over 5,000 in missouri and 300,000 in the us.

Frontline health workers believe this vaccine is the light at the end of the tunnel "sigh of relief.""this is how the country gets back to some semblance of normalcy.

Covid will change our world to some degree, but it doesn't have the right to control us.

We need to control it."

Reporting in st joseph kilee thomas kq2 news those receiving the pfizer vaccine will need a booster shot three weeks later...mosaic plans to vaccinate 200 more health care workers