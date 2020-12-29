Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 4 minutes ago

News 12 Brian Armstrong joins us live as he finds out why its so important to get both doses of the vaccine.

Why Both Doses of COVD Vaccine Is Important

Of the first dose of the covid-19 vaccine have been given and after 21 days those people will receive the second dose of the vaccination.

We are still in phase one, but with the united states giving its first dose of the pfixer vaccine on december 14th--- we are not far away from the 21 day second dose, which is vital in eliminating the virus.

Both the pfizer and moderna covid-19 vaccine requires two doses of the shot weeks apart.

People definitely want to go ahead and and get that second dose because that's how it's been studied in trials and that's where you're seeing the effectiveness rising over 90% for both of these vaccines.

Although studies have shown there is some effectiveness of the vaccine after the first dose after the first dose they reported some are over 50% protection.

But medical experts say it is no where nearly as effect as getting both doses of the vaccine.

But that second dose is what really starts to achieve that high percentage of immunity.

Studies have been done in two doses and the higher effectiveness has been shown after that second dose.

So we will be following closely with people to try to get them to come back and receive a follow up dose.

Pharmacist jake standefer with access family pharmacy says two dose vaccinations is fairly common.

Obviously the flu shot is once every year you'll have some pneumonia vaccines that once you turn 65 you get one shot and then you get another one.

There's a shingles shot, you get it's first dose and then the next one is between two and six months.

So it's relatively common to see vaccines will follow up doses.

He wants to make sure people know they can't just get the first shot and think that's alone is enough to protect them from the virus.

Getting the vaccine is going to be one of the most important things in getting us out of this pandemic.

I've read some studies that say we need to get 70 to 75% of people vaccinated in order for these vaccines to be effective at stopping this pandemic.

Another doctor i spoke to called it a booster shot.

The first shot best case scenario gets you up to 50 percent protected.

The second dose boost you up to 90 plus percent effective.

This is one of the examples that will be used so people aren't just one and done.

Reporting live brian armstrong, news 12