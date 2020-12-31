Long Lines Wait for COVID-19 Vaccinations

Thousands of people have lined up on Amnicola Highway as the Hamilton County Health Department changes their vaccination plan to allow people 75 and older receive their COVID vaccine.

News 12 now's kenan scott joins us live with more.

Kay - it's truly an amazing sight out here, literally thousands of cars have been lined up right here on amnicola highway, stretching all the back to highway 153.

The hamilton county health department has just released a statement saying that they were not anticipating this much of a turnout, and that anyone currently in line needs to go home and come back later.

It's speculated that they are currently looking to set up another vaccination sight for overflow.

I talked to a few people waiting in line, including this woman who said that she actually burst into tears when she heard she could receive her shot.

I was telling my daughter in tears - this is just wonderful thing for our country that has given us this shot.

It's truly a wonderful thing."

And the health department has asked us to emphasize that no appointment is necessary to receive the vaccine - but again, they are asking that if you are currently in line to turn around and come back later.

We'll have all the latest for you at 5:30 and 6.

Reporting live in chattanooga, kenan scott news 12 now.

