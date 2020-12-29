HealthWatch: Getting this year's flu shot

Video Credit: KDRV - Published 4 minutes ago

Kristin Filer joins us to talk about the benefits of getting a flu shot this year.

Pass from taprock grill.

It's and welcome back to news, watch 12 this morning.

And we're going to be joined by providence is christian filer.

So we're talking everything with the flu shot.

We got the covid-19 vaccine coming and we can still go out there and take our flu shots.

So is it still necessary right now to get those flu shots?

It absolutely is.

You know, a lot of researchers believe that the flu shot, you can get it january, even up to february.

Now, is it the most effective when you do it that way?

Not really because although the flu season.

Is all your around.

It really is.

It's it's the most prominent during these winter months because the flu virus runs rampant during these cold dry season.

So we see peak season of the flu and of november, december, and january, but you could still get the flu up and into the spring, not so much in the summer, but you can still get it so you can still get the flu vaccine and you still should get the flu vaccine if you haven't gotten it yet.

It's december.

We still have time.

You still could get, especially during that january, february months, um, you know, 2018, 2019 season, we saw about 35 and a half million people got the flu and 35,000 died from it.

And this year's flu vaccine.

Um, you know, there's many flu vaccines, first of all.

Um, and they, most of them are pro providing immunity, um, or helping with immunity for three or four of the different viruses.

So, um, several of them are providing immunity from four of the viruses.

So two of the influence aes, including the h one n one, and to have the influence of bees and the reason why we want to get it every single year.

Cause i get this question a lot is.

Well, why are we doing it every single year?

Does it?

The one from the last couple of years help provide some antibodies for this one?

No.

Not necessarily because last year they predict because the flu virus evolves so quickly.

They predict from last year season, what is it going to evolve into this year?

And so they make, uh, they make a flu shot based on that, hoping that that will.

Provide us with some antibodies and immunity for this season.

E other thing too, is that en we get the flu shot, ourtodid ottnix months from now,urrotectn ople thmt under the age of is still provides protection er at, but it's really protecte for all of us.especial, up to abt0%.

And i get that.

At's not hundred percent, 's not perfect, but it's tter th 0%.

And it canally prov, not only from prenting youom get e other thing too, i think people nd to forget is that so can hp reduce your riskfor sg spitalization from it.

I know mi got the flu vaccination as did my whole family, and we still t inuza b.

But the thing, is the of you.

You have to go to work, you can't be down for that long.

But the thing is we, when we got the flu virus, we were only down for like 12 hours.

It wasn't as severe.

It greatly reduces the symptoms that you get.

Um, and everyone should get it everyone age six and age six months enough, including pregnant women, a 2017 study looked at kids and they found that those that had gotten the flu vaccination significantly reduced the child's risk from dying from the flu.

And if you have, um, chronic conditions, especially like asthma, cancer, uh, diabetes, obesity.

These are ones that can cause really great complications if you get the flu.

So really important subgroup of people that need to get the flu vaccination.

Um, and you know, another thing too, is i hear from people that, well, i have an egg allergy.

Well, i get that because a lot of the flu vaccinations are made from eggs, but there are many, like i said, many flu vaccinations out there, and there are several that are not made that are not made from eggs and they're aid free.

So if you have an egg allergy, talk to your doctor and tell them, this is what i have.

Or maybe you had a reaction to last year's flu vaccination.

I've seen that as well.

There are different vaccinations that are made from, from different stuff that could be really appropriate for you.

Providence