COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Efforts Continue Across the Tri-State

Within weeks of its arrival to the Tri-State area, the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered to thousands of frontline healthcare workers, with plans in motion to continue vaccinating those most vulnerable to the contagious virus.

Also learning - hospital workers are seeing a boost in morale - as vaccinations continue across the tri- state.... breaking down the numbers.... deaconess health says - in their indiana facilities - they have completed more than 4- thousand vaccinations - with another - one hundred at their henderson facility - along with 16 employees in union county.... meanwhile - officials with baptist health madisonville say - the vaccination of tier 1-a healthcare workers - using the 975 pfizer vaccine doses received initially - is nearly complete.... "really in my lifetime this is almost like a modern miracle where you've seen a vaccine in less than one year.

Be able to potentially treat our healthcare providers that are on the front lines everyday in this constant battle against covid-19.

Both vaccines require two doses.... the pfizer vaccine's 2nd doses is needed 21 days after the initial shot - while the moderna dose offers a 28 day gap.... but - still takes another week after that 2nd