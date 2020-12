Errol Louis: Trump's real target is Section 230 Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 01:29s - Published 10 minutes ago Errol Louis: Trump's real target is Section 230 CNN political analyst Errol Louis discusses President Donald Trump’s opposition to the sweeping defense bill that both chambers of Congress passed by veto-proof majorities, and suggests Trump’s “real target” is Section 230. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like