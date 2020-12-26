Allegheny Co. Surpasses 50,000 Cases Of COVID-19 Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:25s - Published 2 minutes ago Allegheny Co. Surpasses 50,000 Cases Of COVID-19 Since the beginning of the pandemic, Allegheny County has reported more than 50,000 cases of COVID-19. 0

