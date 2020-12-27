Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:41s - Published 4 minutes ago

Critics Lukewarm On "Wonder Woman 1984"

"Wonder Woman 1984" debuted on December 25th, in theaters and HBO Max.

The film is one of the most anticipated of 2020.

Initially, the film had stellar reviews, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 89%.

But, several mediocre and poor reviews were published on the film's release day.

The movie now stands at a 66% rotten score.

Jason Guerrasio of Business Insider loved the movie, saying "Wonder Woman 1984 is as exciting as it is feel good."