Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Critics Lukewarm On "Wonder Woman 1984"

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Critics Lukewarm On 'Wonder Woman 1984'

Critics Lukewarm On "Wonder Woman 1984"

"Wonder Woman 1984" debuted on December 25th, in theaters and HBO Max.

The film is one of the most anticipated of 2020.

Initially, the film had stellar reviews, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 89%.

But, several mediocre and poor reviews were published on the film's release day.

The movie now stands at a 66% rotten score.

Jason Guerrasio of Business Insider loved the movie, saying "Wonder Woman 1984 is as exciting as it is feel good."


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Gal Gadot Lashes Out at Critics as She Defends 'Cleopatra' Casting

The 'Wonder Woman' actress has fired back at the critics who find fault with her casting as the...
AceShowbiz - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Glowing Reviews Come In For "Wonder Woman: 1984" [Video]

Glowing Reviews Come In For "Wonder Woman: 1984"

"Wonder Woman: 1984" is one of the most anticipated films of 2020. The movie's release was delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the film is slated to hit theaters and HBOMAX at..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published
Critics Love 'Wonder Woman 1984' [Video]

Critics Love 'Wonder Woman 1984'

'Wonder Woman 1984' hits theaters and streaming on December 25th. It's one of the most anticipated films of the year. Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, and director Patty Jenkins return for this DC comic book..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published
First Reviews Of Wonder Woman 1984 Are In [Video]

First Reviews Of Wonder Woman 1984 Are In

Wonder Woman 1984 comes out soon. According to Gizmodo, critics recently got their first preview screening. The videos are largely positive. Gizmodo's Germain Lussier The movie is hugely ambitious,..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:39Published