Critics Love 'Wonder Woman 1984'

'Wonder Woman 1984' hits theaters and streaming on December 25th.

It's one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, and director Patty Jenkins return for this DC comic book sequel.

Io9's Germain Lussier gave the movie glowing reviews.

'Wonder Woman 1984' currently has an 89% score on Rotten Tomatoes.