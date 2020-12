Nevada COVID-19 update for Dec. 26 Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:52s - Published 4 minutes ago Nevada COVID-19 update for Dec. 26 Nevada COVID-19 update for Dec. 26: 14-day test positivity rate is currently at 19.9%. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES.THAT PUTS OUR TOTAL NUMBER OFCASES AT 215-THOUSAND SINCE THEPANDEMIC BEGAN.THE STATE HEALTH DEPARTMENT ISALSO REPORTING ONE NEWCOVID-RELATED DEATH.THE POSITIVITY RATE ALSOINCREASED FROM 19-POINT-SEVENTO 19-POINT-NINE PERCENT.AS OF TODAY..ONE IN 1-THOUSAND AMERICANSHAVE DIED FROM COVID-19.THAT'S BASED ON DATA FROM THEU-S CENSUS BUREAU AND JOHNSHOPKINS UNIVERSITY.THE FIRST REPORTED CASE OFCOVID-19 WAS IN JANUARY OF20-20 ...AND THE FIRST DEATH WAS THEFOLLOWING MONTH.NOW, THE U-S HAS MORE THAN 18MILLION CASES ...AND MORE THAN 330-THOUSANDDEATHS.HOSPITALS AND GOVERNMENTS AREBRACING FOR YET ANOTHER SURGEIN THE NEW YEAR ...FOLLOWING THE HOLIDAYS.THE RACE TO VACCINATE AMERICANS