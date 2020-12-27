‘Won’t stand against farmers’: BJP ally RLP leaves NDA over farm laws

After SAD, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) quit NDA alliance on December 26 in protest against the new farm laws.

RLP chief Hanuman Beniwal said the party is leaving NDA to support farmers.

“The central government is firm on not rolling back the farm laws.

Hence I have left the NDA in protest.

These laws are anti-farmer.

I have left NDA (National Democratic Alliance) but won't forge an alliance with Congress,” said Beniwal.

RLP supporters joined protesting farmers on Jaipur-Delhi national highway.

Farmers have been protesting over Centre’s three farm laws.

RLP workers put up a separate pandal along the Rajasthan-Haryana border.

Last week, RLP chief had resigned from three parliament committees to support farmers.

Watch the full video for more.